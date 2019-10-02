OSWEGO COUNTY - Some important dates are approaching as the calendar gets closer to the Nov. 5 general election.
Anyone who wants to vote has to register by Oct. 11. If you’re not registered, you cannot vote.
There are many ways to register — by mail, in person or online.
Applications can be picked up at the Oswego County Board of Elections on East Seneca Street, Oswego. They must be postmarked no later than Oct. 11 and received at the board of elections no later than Oct. 16.
In person registrations can be done at the board of elections office on East Seneca Street during business hours 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Also, if honorably discharged from the U.S. military or anyone who becomes a naturalized U.S. citizen after Oct. 12, 2019, may register in person at the Board of Elections up until Oct. 26.
Residents also may submit their voter registration application form at the Department of Motor Vehicles, either in person or on the website if the resident already has DMV-issued identification. A voter registration form also can be requested by mail by entering your name into the board of elections mailing list database or by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTE hotline.
Voter registration forms also are available online at https://www.elections.ny.gov/VotingRegister.html-VoteRegForm
Change of address
Anyone who has moved since the last election must provide a change of address to the board of elections. Residents have until Oct. 16 to notifiy the board of elections of a new address.
Change of enrollment
Anyone who wants to change his or her political party enrollment for 2020 must fill out an application to change one’s party enrollment and the application must be received by the board of elections no later than Oct. 11.
To be eligible to vote, a person must:
n Be a United States citizen;
n Be 18 years old by Dec. 31 of the year in which you file the form to register (note: you must be 18 years old by the date of the general, primary or other election in which you want to vote);
n Resident of this state and the county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election;
n Not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction (unless parolee pardoned or restored rights of citizenship);
n Not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court;
n Not claim the right to vote elsewhere.
The next election will be the general election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will be open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
There will also be nine days of early voting between Oct. 26 and Nov. 3.
Here is the early voting schedule:
Early voting hours in Oswego County are being held at the Board of Elections at 185 E. Seneca St., Oswego. Hours are:
1-6 p.m., Saturday Oct. 26
9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday Oct. 27
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday Oct. 28
Noon-8 p.m., Tuesday Oct. 29
Noon-8 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 30
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thursday Oct. 31
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Friday Nov. 1
9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday Nov. 2
9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday Nov. 3
To apply for an absentee ballot, you can go to the board of elections on East Seneca Street or get an application online by going to https://www.elections.ny.gov/VotingAbsentee.html
If you aren’t sure which Oswego County legislative district you live in, go to http://www.oswegocounty.com/boe/legmaps.html and look at the various maps.
