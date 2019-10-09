October guest chef dinner at Oswego County Salvation Army

OSWEGO - Steve Canale, Alison Scanlon, and their staff of the Press Box, will provide the next guest chef dinner for the Oswego County Salvation Army on Tuesday, Oct. 15, with service starting at 4:30 p.m., for dining in or taking out, at the Center for Worship and Service, 73 W. Second St., Oswego. The menu for the evening will be meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, and coleslaw. Members of the advisory board will provide an assortment of desserts and beverages. There is ample parking and the building is fully accessible.
This is its ninth year the Press Box has provided guest chef dinners, having served more than 1,100 dinners and raised over $7,300 for the Army.
The guest chef dinners are organized by the advisory board of The Salvation Army of Oswego County and offered to the community to raise funds for fresh-cooked meals and food pantry services in both Fulton and Oswego as well as other services provided to individuals and families in need throughout the county. In August, the Corps provided 1,130 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 737 in Fulton. It provided 114 Oswego households with groceries for 2,637 meals and 143 Fulton households with groceries for 3,294 meals. It also distributed over 1,000 loaves of bread. Twenty-three households purchased low-cost foods through the Food Sense program of the Food Bank of Central New York. The Corps operates a Bridging the Gap program, currently enrolling six individuals, that teaches life skills and gives a second chance to young people that have made poor decisions.
The final guest chef dinner for this year will be provided by Canale’s Restaurant on Nov. 12.
The Army will soon be seeking individuals, families, organizations, and other groups to stand with the Christmas kettles. Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 W. Second St. in Oswego, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
