OFA distributes farmers market coupons to eligible seniors July 16 and 17

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) leads two drive-thru distribution events for seniors to receive farmers market coupons. The first event will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 at SUNY Oswego’s Romney Lot -7 on Barnes Drive, just off NYS Route 104 in Oswego. The second event will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, July 17 at the Cayuga Community College parking lot at 11 River Glen Dr. in Fulton.
“OFA has received a supply of farmers market coupon booklets – valued at $20 each – to distribute to eligible seniors for the summer season,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “The coupons can only be used to buy locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables from participating farmers and farmers markets.”
Eligible seniors will be aged 60 and over. They must either have a gross income at or below 185% of federal poverty guidelines, which is $1,968 per month for a one-person household or $2,658 per month for a two-person household, or currently be receiving or eligible to be receiving public assistance such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or a Section 8 housing subsidy.
Sunday said, “Due to COVID-19, the OFA office is temporarily closed to the public. As an alternative, we are asking eligible seniors who are interested in getting a coupon booklet to come to one of these drive-thru distribution events.”
At each event, all participants and staff are required to wear a mask. OFA will also distribute masks and hand sanitizer to participants aged 60 and over.
All participants must remain in their vehicles during these events. Walk-ups are strictly prohibited. Staff will approach cars to distribute necessary paperwork and coupon booklets through vehicle windows.
Eligible older adults must sign for the book in person. A Power of Attorney with proper paperwork can also sign for the coupon booklet. A proxy may sign only if the older adult signs a written statement designating that their proxy can pick up the coupon booklet on their behalf.
There are a limited number of coupon booklets available. Distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Each older adult in a household is eligible to receive a booklet if they meet the age and income requirements.
For more information about the coupon booklets, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
