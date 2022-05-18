OFA hosts virtual Medicare 101 session May 26

OSWEGO COUNTY – As the nation’s baby boomers become eligible for Medicare, and the many already on Medicare are reviewing their coverage, they face a confusing assortment of options for their health care.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) sponsors virtual Medicare 101 sessions to help soon-to-be Medicare beneficiaries understand the nuts and bolts of how health care under Medicare works.
Sessions will be held via Zoom at 10 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. Each session lasts approximately an hour and a half.
The next sessions will be at 10 a.m. May 26, June 23 and July 28.
For more information or to reserve a space in a session, call the OFA at 315-349-3484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.