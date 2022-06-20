OFA/NY Connects staff offer application assistance and program information

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Office for the Aging/NY Connects (OFA) staff continue to visit communities around Oswego County to offer program information and application assistance to those who are unable to visit the Oswego office.
Residents are asked to call OFA at 315-349-3484 to reserve a time to speak with a representative.
OFA Director Sara Sunday said, “Lack of transportation is an issue for many in Oswego County. In an ongoing effort to make information and assistance more accessible to our seniors, we are working with community partners to provide office hours in multiple locations around the county and bring the OFA/NY Connects staff to these residents.”
Community office hours will be held at the following locations, dates and times:
• Parish Town Hall – Fourth Monday of the month from 10 a.m.-noon; June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 28.
• Central Square Library – Fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m.-noon; June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22.
• Phoenix Library – Fourth Tuesday of the month from 1-3 p.m.; June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22.
• Sandy Creek Town Hall – Fourth Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m.-noon; June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 23.
• Mexico Library - Fourth Thursday of the month from 10 a.m.-noon; June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, Oct. 27, no November hours due to Thanksgiving.
• Hannibal Library – Fourth Thursday of the month from 1-3 p.m.; June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, Oct. 27, no November hours due to Thanksgiving.
• Fulton Library – Fourth Friday of the month from 1-3 p.m.; June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28, no November hours due to Thanksgiving.
For additional information, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging/NY Connects, weekdays, at 315-349-3484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.