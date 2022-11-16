OFA offers final community hours for year

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Office for the Aging/NY Connects (OFA) staff will visit communities around the county in the month of November to offer program information and application assistance to those who are unable to visit the Oswego office.
Residents are asked to call OFA at 315-349-3484 to reserve a time to speak with a representative.
“Lack of transportation is an issue for many seniors across Oswego County,” said Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday. “In an ongoing effort to make information and assistance more accessible to our seniors, we are working with community partners to provide office hours in multiple locations around the county and bring OFA/NY Connects staff to these residents closer to their home.”
The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) opened Nov. 1. HEAP helps low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes. HEAP application assistance is a perfect way to utilize the community hours to meet with an OFA staff member.
For OFA HEAP application assistance, Oswego County residents must be age 60 or older and meet the following income eligibility guidelines for HEAP: maximum monthly income for a one-person household is $2,825; maximum monthly income for a two-person household is $3,730; maximum monthly income for a three-person household is $4,608; and maximum monthly income for a four-person household is $5,485.
Those who are interested in making an appointment should call the Office for the Aging weekdays at 315-349-3484. Appointments will be available at community office hours.
Community office hours will be held at the following locations, dates and times:
· Central Square Library –Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m.-noon.
· Phoenix Library – Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 1-3 p.m.
· Sandy Creek Town Hall – Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.-noon.
· Parish Town Hall – Monday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m.-noon.
For additional information, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging/NY Connects, weekdays, at 315-349-3484.
