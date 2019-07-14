OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) will distribute farmers market coupon booklets. The coupons may be used to buy locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables from participating farmers and at participating farmers markets.
There are a limited number of coupon booklets available. Distribution is on a first come, first served basis.
In order to be eligible, individuals must meet the following guidelines:
• Be age 60 and over and have a gross monthly income at or below 185 percent of federal poverty guidelines ($1,926 monthly for a one-person household; $2,607 for a two-person household; $3,289 for a three-person household; income levels increase by $682 per month per person), or
• Be age 60 and over and currently receiving or be eligible to receive SSI, public assistance or Section 8 housing subsidy.
Each older adult in a household is eligible to receive a booklet if they meet the age and income requirements. Booklets cannot be mailed and must be picked up in person. A person with a valid proof of power of attorney may pick up booklets for an eligible older person.
After July 9, booklets may be picked up weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Office for the Aging (entrance A) in the County Office Complex, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
Depending on availability, the Office for the Aging staff will distribute farmers market coupon booklets at these sites on the following dates:
• Friday, July 12: Fulton Municipal Building, 10:30 a.m.-noon.
• Monday, July 15: Hannibal Community Library, 10:30 a.m.-noon.
• Wednesday, July 17: Mexico Lighthouse Church, 10:30 a.m.-noon.
• Thursday, July 18: Central Square Community Church, 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Transportation is available to the Central Square, Fulton, Hannibal and Phoenix Nutrition Sites. Call the sites directly to reserve a seat and meal: Phoenix, phone 315-695-4841; Parish, phone 315-625-4617; Fulton, phone 315-592-3408; Hannibal, phone 315-564-5471; Mexico, phone 315-806-1917; and Central Square, phone 315-720-9732.
Those with questions regarding the coupon booklets may call the Office for the Aging weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 315-349-3484.
