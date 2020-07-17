PULASKI — The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) will hold a drive-thru distribution event for seniors to receive farmers market coupons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the Pulaski Middle School. Visitors should use the north parking lot at 4624 Salina St.
“OFA has received a supply of farmers market coupon booklets – valued at $20 each – to distribute to eligible seniors for the summer season,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “The coupons can be used to buy locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables from participating farmers and farmers markets.”
Eligible seniors will be aged 60 and over. They must either have a gross income at or below 185% of federal poverty guidelines, which is $1,968 per month for a one-person household or $2,658 per month for a two-person household, or currently be receiving or eligible to be receiving public assistance such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or a Section 8 housing subsidy.
“Due to COVID-19, the OFA office is temporarily closed to the public. As an alternative, we are asking eligible seniors who are interested in getting a coupon booklet to come to a drive-thru distribution event.”
Participants and staff are required to wear a mask. OFA will also distribute masks and hand sanitizer to participants aged 60 and over.
All participants must remain in their vehicles. Walk-ups are strictly prohibited. Staff will approach cars to distribute necessary paperwork and coupon booklets through vehicle windows.
Eligible older adults must sign for the book in person. A power of attorney with proper paperwork can also sign for the coupon booklet. A proxy may sign only if the older adult signs a written statement designating that their proxy can pick up the coupon booklet on their behalf.
There are a limited number of coupon booklets available. Distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Each older adult in a household is eligible to receive a booklet if they meet the age and income requirements.
For more information about the coupon booklets, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
