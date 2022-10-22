Office for Aging schedules hearings on proposed services for seniors

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging has scheduled three public hearings to receive input on its proposed plan of services for seniors during the period beginning April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024.

Sara Sunday, director of the Oswego County Office for the Aging, said the plan includes a summary of services provided to elderly county residents and is part of the agency’s requirements for state and federal funding.

