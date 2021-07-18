Officers sworn in at Fuller Taylor Post 915

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square American Legion Fuller Taylor Post 915 officers were sworn in for the 2021-22 year. Shawn Mills (5th District Sons of the American Legion Commander) officiated the ceremony. The following were sworn in: Ken Robarge-Commander, Kelley House-First Vice Commander, Shelly Lederle-Second Vice Commander, Heather Stevens-Third Vice Commander, Debi VanSlyke-Chaplain, Pete Baxter-Historian, Tim Benson-Finance and John Currier-Sergeant at Arms. E-board members, not photographed include Kyle Milk, Mark Burghart and Bill Currier.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.