Officials remain hopeful as award-winning hospice program prepares to close

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Hospice has been recognized once again by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer.” The honor comes from achieving a high satisfaction rating among families and caregivers.

More than 1,000 hospice providers were rated for their service and Oswego County’s score ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients for 2021. This marks the fourth “Premier Performer” award the program has received in the last six years.

