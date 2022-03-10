OSWEGO – An oil spill in Oswego’s harbor spotted Tuesday, March 8 by a woman walking along the western edge of Breitbeck Park is presently being cleaned up, Lt. Sean Dolan of the U.S. Coast Guard station in Buffalo said Thursday morning.
“We believe that the source of the oil is secured, and the oil that did get in the water is being managed by the environmental cleanup contractor at this time and has been boomed off and is being recovered,” Dolan said.
However, the source of the oil and the size of the spill has not yet been confirmed.
“We’re still getting a final determination on that,” Dolan said.
“I cannot say that it will be completely cleaned up today,” he added, “but what I am saying is the potential for spread has been largely mitigated with the efforts that have been put in now, deployed boom and sorbent pads, and things like that, that allow them to corral and collect the oil. This has been going on through the day yesterday and today.”
Dolan went on to further explain the use of booms and sorbent pads.
“The boom is kind of like a wall on the surface of the water,” Dolan said, “and then they use sorbent pads, which are pads that are specially designed to just absorb oil and not the water around it. So, they’re able to boom it into an area and kind of corral the oil, and then they can put pads in and that absorbs the oil. It allows the cleanup contractor to then remove it safely and dispose of it within the applicable laws regarding that kind of stuff. It’s a very standard practice for oil recovery. It’s pretty common.”
Dolan said the spill was first spotted by “a person walking in the park (Breitbeck Park) that is adjacent to the spill area. She called it in. New York DEC (Dept. of Environmental Conservation) was the first on scene. They have an agent in Oswego. Things got rolling and we responded the following morning to continue with the response. I believe she just called 9-1-1, and it was kind of ramped up through there.”
The Coast Guard gets involved in such events due to “agreements we have across almost all the response agencies and the 9-1-1 call centers that plug us into these things,” Dolan said. “Also, there’s a national response center call line. So, whenever there’s a spill or anything like that, a call gets automatically generated to them, and then we get notified through that. So, there’s a chain of notification. If it’s on a federal waterway, like this one is, we get triggered in that chain of notification.”
The investigation into the spill is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.