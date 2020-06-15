OMS announces 2020 scholar athletes

OSWEGO - The Oswego City School District Athletic Director Rhonda Bullard and Oswego Middle School (OMS) Principal Mary Beth Fierro has announced the 2020 OMS scholar athletes.
In it’s second year, the OMS scholar athlete program has recognized eighth-graders who have participated in either three or four interscholastic athletic teams throughout the 2019-2020 school year and have maintained either honor roll or high honor roll status.
At the middle school there are four sports seasons; fall, winter I, winter II and spring. If one an OMS student athlete played a sport at OHS during the winter, that covered two winter seasons and was counted as two sports.
Fierro commended each honoree for their hard work, dedication and commitment to both their academics and athleticism.
The OMS Class of 2020 scholar athletes are: Cooper Fitzgerald (soccer, basketball and volleyball); Thomas Gfeller (cross country, basketball and volleyball); Mariah Janes (cross country, basketball and volleyball); Mason Kurilovitch (soccer and varsity hockey) and Maria Warner (soccer, basketball and volleyball).
