NEW HAVEN — One person is dead as a result of a single-vehicle accident here Friday, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Route 104 exited the south side of the road and collided with a tree at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday. As a result of the collision, the sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene.
The deceased occupant of the vehicle will be identified after proper notification has been made to family members.
The case is still pending investigation.
