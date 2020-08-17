CONSTANTIA - On Sunday, Aug. 16, at around 5:45 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on State Route 49 in the Town of Constantia.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2016 Dodge Pick-up truck, towing a boat, was traveling west on State Route 49 and a Honda dirt bike was traveling south from a private driveway, attempting to cross the road, when the two collided.
The driver of the Dodge was not injured. The operator of the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident is still under investigation and the names of the involved parties will be released pending proper notification to the families.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by the New York State Police, Constantia Volunteer Fire Department and North Shore Ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.