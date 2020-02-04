REDFIELD — One person has died as a result of a snowmobile accident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 31 in the town of Redfield.
Rexford Larock, 47, from Huntersville, N.C., was traveling with a group of approximately 10 snowmobilers when his snowmobile collided with another causing his machine to rollover and him being ejected. Mr. Larock later died due to injuries sustained in the accident.
The other snowmobile operator involved in the collision has been identified as Andrew Lambert, 41, from Fleetwood, Pa. Lambert was not treated for any injuries on scene.
At around 5:14 p.m. members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the accident in the town of Redfield. The accident occurred on New York State Trail C5 in the area of the intersection with Trail C5A.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by good samaritans, Redfield Volunteer Fire Department, Mercy Flight and NOCA Ambulance.
