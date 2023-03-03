One great organization helping another - the Oswego Elks donate to the Oswego YMCA

OSWEGO – The sports/life analogy never grows old. It just goes on and on in new and interesting ways. Take the Oswego Y for instance and combine it with the Oswego Elks. And no, you don’t get Yelks. You get one great team helping another by which both are made stronger. Team players partnering with other team players. And I thought about why that happens and the inherent good in it.
Elks John Babcock and Bob Holmes came to the Oswego YMCA Monday, Feb. 27, bearing a $3,500 gift to further a sport their organization loves and has been involved in for 50 years: basketball, a team sport. And why?
“This was the biggest donation we’ve made ever,” Elks Exalted Ruler John Babcock said, “because of the many things they do for the community, including what they do for the youth, and we’re thankful. That’s who we look to when we make donations to our community. That’s why we decided to do this.”
Bob Holmes is the Elks district director of a basketball tournament called the Hoop Shoot.
“The Hoop Shoot is a foul shooting contest that eventually is nationwide, but starts at the local level,” Holmes said. “And we have two students, Maria Sweet and Nolan Sweet, from Oswego, who are competing in the state tournament this coming Saturday (March 4) in Vestal, New York. So, everything started here, and there we go.
“The Hoop Shoot was here with the Y’s brand new gym,” Holmes continued as we stood in that beautifully aged, quite large, refurbished gym. “It’s only a few blocks from our lodge, and it was a logical place for us to have the local and district Hoop Shoot, which includes from Utica to Auburn to Oswego.”
Is Hoop Shoot an Elks creation, I asked?
“Well, many organizations do it,” Holmes explained. “Elks have been doing it for 50 years. This is our 50th anniversary. You’ve probably heard the name Joe Girard, point guard from Syracuse University. He was the Elks national foul shooting champion.”
Trish Levine, director of Health and Wellness as well as Marketing & Communication for the Y added, “The project Community Hoops, here at the Oswego YMCA, is an ongoing fundraising campaign meant to fund continuous improvements to our gym space. It started with a generous donation from the city of Oswego, which allowed us to finish the gym floor and repaint the lines, as well as invest in a new remote control divider for the gyms. So now with this added generous donation from the Elks, we’re looking at reaching our goal of being able to install retractable bleachers, shot clocks, as well as purchase additional equipment for this multi-use space. We like to be able to offer our community volleyball, and we currently offer pickle ball, a fast-growing sport in the community and really in the nation. So, those kind of things just really open up the opportunities for this space to be a whole community center.”
Holmes, who extended his palm out and down to about three feet off the floor saying he’d known her since she was that high, credits Trish Levine with being “the person who got it all started.”
“Lots of conversations and visiting with my friend Bob,” Trish said. “Lots of planning. So, we’re really happy it came to fruition.”
And then, once again, the Elks concern for this city’s youth came up.
“After school, evenings, there’s kids who come here because this is a safe haven for kids,” Holmes noted.
“They come right from school,” Levine agreed. “We close at nine. Monday, Wednesday, Friday we have a free open gym session for our youth center from two to five. They come here, sign in, and get their ball, and then we kind of morph into the other use of the space for fitness classes. And during the time until they can get back in the gym to play ball, they hang out in the lobby, they go downstairs and play ping-pong, air hockey, they work out in the fitness center, they go over to Big M and get their dinners. A lot of these kids are underprivileged and don’t have a real secure home life, so this is a secure space for them. People think of the Y as a gym, a fitness gym, but we are so much more.”
And that turned the conversation to the beauty of collaboration.
“We are so much more,” said YMCA Executive Director Cheryl Baldwin. “And when we have community support and we all collaborate together, it just makes it more impactful. So, we always thank the Elks Club, the United Way, and all the other organizations that we all support each other to make things better for our community.”
“Another great partnership is the state university,” Levine added. “This’ll be our third year of a girls basketball program that will start at the end of March. It’s called Her Time To Play. It’s provided by the WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association). We are partners with SUNY Oswego Girls Basketball coach Sean Pinkerton and his team, and girls from the team come in and work with me. The program is addressing topics of adolescence for the girls. So they sit down with a group of girls and we address a topic, say, bullying. We talk about that a little bit, and we’re able to share a story from the WNBA player that may have experienced bullying at some time in her life. And then the second part of the evening is skills and drills with the girls from the basketball team. It’s a great, wonderful gift.”
As you’ve no doubt heard, the saying goes, “There is no ‘I’ in ‘team.’ And there seems to be no ‘us’ in it either. None of the talk that afternoon was just about ‘us.’ It was all about partnerships, collaboration, and mutual support. One team supporting another. Each one there for the team. Each team there for each one of its players. The lesson of team sports. The sports/life analogy anew. It just never gets old. And its innate tendency to collaborate, to build, to help and to succeed never gets old either.
Here’s just one more example: their description of the Y in their own words. If this could be called a mission statement, it’s one of the best I’ve ever read.
“The Oswego YMCA is a nonprofit 501(c)3 dedicated to building healthy, confident, connected and secure children, adults, and families in the greater Oswego area. As the oldest service organization in the City of Oswego actively supporting the community since 1855, the Y is committed to solving the many challenging social issues by strengthening the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of all. The Y is all inclusive and empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities to learn, grow and thrive. Oswego YMCA volunteers, members and supporters are an integral part of the movement and mission to educate and elevate. The Y reaches beyond walls with childcare, health and wellness, respite, educational and family programs and through collaboration within the community as they remain committed to strengthening and serving the greater Oswego area. The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call (315) 342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.”
