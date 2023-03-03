One great organization helping another - the Oswego Elks donate to the Oswego YMCA

Presentation of the Oswego Elks Lodge 271 donation to the Oswego YMCA. Photo taken at one end of the Y’s beautifully-maintained and well-used gym. From left are Elks Exalted Leader John Babcock, Oswego YMCA Executive Director Cheryl Baldwin, and Elks District Hoop Shoot Director Bob Holmes. Photo: Randy Pellis, Oswego County News

OSWEGO – The sports/life analogy never grows old. It just goes on and on in new and interesting ways. Take the Oswego Y for instance and combine it with the Oswego Elks. And no, you don’t get Yelks. You get one great team helping another by which both are made stronger. Team players partnering with other team players. And I thought about why that happens and the inherent good in it.

Elks John Babcock and Bob Holmes came to the Oswego YMCA Monday, Feb. 27, bearing a $3,500 gift to further a sport their organization loves and has been involved in for 50 years: basketball, a team sport. And why?

