One person found dead in fire in Scriba

SCRIBA - Multi-crews responded to a structure fire at 24 Birth Lane in the town of Scriba at around 11:23 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one person was inside the home at the time of the fire and that person did not survive the fire.

The victim has yet to be positively identified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

