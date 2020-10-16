SCRIBA — One person was taken to the hospital Friday after what’s described as a serious car crash along Silk Road in the town of Scriba.
At about 1:52 p.m., Oswego County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a vehicle accident on Silk Road. According to police, one vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, was involved and was traveling northbound when it left the west side of the road, ultimately striking a tree.
The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Samuel Vaughn, 22, of Oswego. Mr. Vaughn was taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, with life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.
Oswego County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department, New Haven Volunteer Fire Department, Minetto Volunteer Fire Department and Menter Ambulance.
The accident is still under investigation.
