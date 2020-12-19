WEST MONROE — A 23-year-old Oneida man, who was thrown from a snowmobile Friday night, died at Upstate University Hospital, police said.
State police said the accident occurred on a snowmobile trail near Depot Road and State Route 49. Police said they were called at 9:38 p.m.
Antonio M. Curtis, 23 of Oneida, was thrown from a snowmobile. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation found Justin L. Digregorio, 20, of Clay was riding on the trail when he noticed a tree across the trail. He attempted to turn his snowmobile to avoid it, but could not. After he hit the tree, he got up and noticed his friend, Curtis, who was traveling behind him, lying down on the trail. Digregorio ran over and noticed Curtis not breathing. Digregorio contacted 911 and started CPR.
Digregorio was also transported to Upstate University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is continuing.
