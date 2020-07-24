OSWEGO — Online bidding has started on approximately 250 parcels of property being offered for sale in the Oswego County Real Property Tax Auction.
The auction is conducted by Collar City Auctions Realty & Management, Inc. of Delanson. A property catalog with instructions, minimum bid information, and a description of each parcel of property is posted at www.collarcityauctionsonline.com/servlet/List.do?auctionId=580.
The live auction event scheduled for Aug. 6 and 7 at Thunder Island Amusement Park in Granby was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions related to mass gatherings.
Online bidding will end Thursday, Aug. 6 for properties in the towns of Albion, Amboy, Boylston, Constantia, Granby, Hannibal, Hastings, Mexico, Minetto, New Haven, Orwell, Oswego Town, and Palermo. Online bidding ends Friday, Aug. 7, for properties in the towns of Parish, Redfield, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe, Williamstown, and the city of Oswego.
All bidders must complete and submit an online bidder registration package before being approved to bid online. Successful buyers will be contacted by Collar City Auctions during the weekend following the auction to make an appointment to sign documents and close on their purchase. The appointments will be in the Legislative Chambers of the Oswego County Office Building, 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego on Aug. 10, 11 and 12.
All bidders, including those who registered online for the live auction, are required to print, fully complete and return the “Online Bidder Registration Package” to Collar City Auctions as soon as possible via email or overnight delivery with tracking.
A video with instructions for bidding in a Collar City Auctions online auction are posted at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOKc9YYjKT0&feature=youtu.be. Absentee bidder forms are available for people with limited internet services or who are unable to bid at that time.
To obtain the online bidder registration package and for further information, visit www.collarcityauctionsonline.com/servlet/List.do?auctionId=580.
Questions may be emailed to audrap@collarcityauctions.com or call Collar City Auctions weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 518-895-8150.
