OSWEGO - Residents living in the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone surrounding the nuclear power plants at Nine Mile Point are encouraged to participate in an important evacuation planning survey. The purpose of the survey is to gather data to be used by Oswego County in improving evacuation plans for nuclear power plant emergencies.
The survey will be conducted entirely online at https://NMPsurvey.kld.engineering. The link can also be accessed through the Oswego County Emergency Management page on the Oswego County website, www.oswegocounty.com/emo.
“This is an important tool in our approach to emergency planning,” said Emergency Management Office Director Cathleen Palmitesso. “We hope people will take the time to complete the survey and provide us with valuable information for our emergency plans.” People are asked to complete the survey by Feb. 12.
The survey does not ask any personal questions. Survey questions seek information such as “How long does it take for you drive from work to home?” and “How many vehicles that are usually available to the household would your family use if an evacuation was necessary?” The responses to these questions provide important information for emergency planning purposes.
The survey results will provide the Oswego County Emergency Management Office with a better estimate of the number of people evacuating in a given area, the number of vehicles used to evacuate, and the amount of time needed to prepare for evacuation.
The collected survey data will also be used in a traffic engineering study to identify roadways and areas with significant traffic congestion during evacuation and to identify methods to reduce the travel delay caused by traffic congestion.
Additional information regarding the survey and planning for emergencies can be obtained from the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton; 315-591-9150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.