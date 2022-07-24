ONONDAGA — A jail deputy at the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office was acquitted this week of drunken driving after convincing a jury that his wife was behind the wheel.
“The issue at trial was whether he or his wife was operating the vehicle,” defense lawyer Michael Kasmarek said.
Melvin DeJesus Jr., 38, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated — he had a blood alcohol content of 0.19%, more than two times the legal limit — during a minor crash on July 7, 2020.
Deputies were called to the scene of the sideswipe crash on Velasko Road near the Bellevue Country Club shortly before 10 p.m. At least five witnesses reported seeing DeJesus getting out of the driver’s side door. He failed sobriety tests and was charged with misdemeanor DWI.
DeJesus’s lawyer didn’t challenge his client’s drunkenness. He conceded that DeJesus exited from the driver’s side of the 2020 Nissan SUV after the crash.
But DeJesus wasn’t the driver, Kasmarek told the jury. His wife had been driving.
While acknowledging how unlikely that sounded, Kasmarek presented the following evidence in defense:
DeJesus and his wife had, from the start, told authorities that she was driving. Both testified to the same thing at trial.
DeJesus’s wife said she could not get the driver’s side door open after the crash. She was having a panic attack and was also in danger of getting hit by traffic so her husband told her to switch seats with him, according to their testimony. That’s why DeJesus ended up getting out of the driver’s side and his wife got out of the passenger side.
Deputies did not take any photos of the crash, Kasmarek said. But DeJesus took photos himself of their vehicle a day later that were shown to the jury at trial. Those photos showed damage to the driver’s side quarter panel and door, providing evidence that the driver’s side door might have been difficult to open, Kasmarek said.
There was also blood on the steering wheel air bag and a driver’s side curtain air bag. DeJesus’s wife had scrapes on her face consistent with the blood on the driver’s side air bags, Kasmarek said. Meanwhile, DeJesus had no visible injuries.
The misdemeanor trial was held before Onondaga Town Justice Patrick Kilmartin over two days last week. The jury of six deliberated for about an hour Wednesday afternoon before returning the not-guilty verdict, Kasmarek said.
DeJesus, who was assigned to the booking room at the jail, had been temporarily removed after his arrest in 2020, but has since returned to his normal duties, Kasmarek said.
He had faced up to a year in jail if convicted of the misdemeanor DWI charge.
“We are thankful for the jury’s service and my client is thankful the system worked the way it’s supposed to,” Kasmarek said. “My client is anxious to put this behind him and move on with his life.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.