Open house Jan. 14 – Become a 911 telecommunicator and help a community

The Oswego County E-911 Communications Center will host an open house at its main facility at 39 Churchill Road, Oswego, on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Anyone interested in becoming a telecommunicator is encouraged to attend to see what the job involves. People may also sign up for the telecommunicator exam, scheduled Feb. 25. The application deadline for the exam is Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Becoming a telecommunicator at the Oswego County E-911 Communications Center “is a great way to assist the community you live in,” says Kevin Pooley, director of the center. “You can help your neighbors and emergency responders without putting yourself in harm’s way. Being a telecommunicator is a very important link in public safety.”

