Operation Oswego County elects new officers, members

OSWEGO - Operation Oswego County (OOC) held the business portion of its 68th annual meeting via video conference, Friday, June 5.
The OOC board of directors re-elected board members Peter Cullinan, Exelon; William Galloway, Century 21 Galloway Realty; Daniel Murphy, Constellation; Tricia Peter-Clark, ConnextCare; James Ransom, United Wire Technologies; and Chena Tucker, Oswego County Workforce Development Board.
The OOC board of directors also elected Michelle Shatrau, President and CEO at N.E.T. and Die, Inc.; Shane Broadwell, partner at Broadwell Hospitality Group; and Joe McConnell, Controller and Operations Support Manager at Huhtamaki, to the board.
A new slate of officers was also elected including Ellen Holst, retired, Oswego County Opportunities, as president; Eric Behling, Behling Orchards, as vice president; George Joyce, Laser Transit, as treasurer; and Tricia Peter-Clark, ConnextCare, as secretary.
Operation Oswego County anticipates holding its full annual meeting, complete with presentations and awards, later this summer.
For more information about economic development services in Oswego County, call OOC at 315-343-1545 or visit www.oswegocounty.org.
