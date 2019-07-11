Operation Oswego County’s 2017 annual report receives “excellence” award

OSWEGO - Operation Oswego County (OOC), Oswego County’s designated economic development agency, was recently awarded “excellence” for its 2017 annual report by the New York State Economic Development Council’s (NYSEDC) 2019 marketing and promotional materials award competition. The report profiles development projects and summarizes capital investment and job creation facilitated by OOC in 2017.
“The NYSEDC marketing and promotional materials award competition recognizes the best and most effective publications in the economic development field. We are proud that our marketing materials have met the test of our economic development colleagues from throughout New York state,” said L. Michael Treadwell, CEcD, OOC executive director.
The recognitions are awarded each year to NYSEDC member organizations throughout New York state who produce printed materials and Internet media to promote economic development in their areas. OOC has won several awards in past years for the effectiveness and quality of its advertising and promotional materials from NYSEDC and other regional and national professional development organizations.
For more information about economic development services in Oswego County, call OOC at 343-1545 or visit www.oswegocounty.org.
