Oswego and Port file protective appeals of Supreme Court ruling on Port’s new storage building

OSWEGO – Though both the city and Port declared victory following a Sept. 24 State Supreme Court ruling on a half-built Port storage building that if finished will block the East First Street view of the Oswego lighthouse, both sides have since filed official notices appealing that decision.
The city filed first on Oct. 25. The Port followed up with a cross-appeal on Nov. 4.
But according to City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli, both filings are merely required technicalities.
“So what’s occurred,” Caraccioli said recently, “is a protective filing by both parties. The city of Oswego filed and the Port filed. Just in case either side was going to file an appeal, the other side wanted to preserve their right to file an appeal, or in the case of the Port, a cross-appeal of the city’s appeal. Procedurally, you have to file a Notice of Appeal within 30 days of the decision, and then you have roughly six or nine months to perfect the appeal. Then if you don’t, the appeal’s automatically dismissed by the court, or it could be withdrawn sooner.”
However, Caraccioli said, “We are not going to appeal that (Sept. 24 Supreme Court) determination. We feel that it was a fair decision, and we are reaching out to the Port in an effort to work with them on coming up with a reasonable plan to rebuild a new, and originally contemplated, Dome 4. I think that would solve all of the city’s concerns.”
Asked whether this is also the opinion of the Port, or is this hope of working together only the city’s desire, Caraccioli responded, “It’s the city’s desire. I have not been part of any formal, or even informal discussion with representatives of the Port concerning the next steps, but there is a communication that is being sent to the Port inviting them to work with us and come up with the best plan possible.”
Asked if the Port couldn’t just do another SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review, as ordered in the Court’s Sept. 24 ruling) and then proceed with exactly what they were building, without changing a thing, Caraccioli responded, “They could, I suppose, but that would be very short-sighted on the part of the Port board and their leadership. I think they got the message that they need to work with their municipal partners in coming up with the best plan possible that takes into consideration everything that the city of Oswego raised in its lawsuit. So, I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to come together and work out a better plan for everyone’s best interests.
“I can’t speak for the Port,” Caraccioli continued, “but I would think the Port’s resources and the city’s resources are better spent working together to come up with a reasonable solution and take down this warehouse structure, repurpose it somewhere else on property that the Port owns and build the original Dome 4 that was contemplated.”
The final paragraph of Supreme Court Judge Gregory Gilbert’s Sept. 24 decision reads,
“Ordered. adjudged and decreed, that upon an ensuing construction as authorized by the preceding paragraph, the parties shall comply with Public Authorities Law Section 1354(8), to make surveys, maps and plans for, and estimates of the cost of, the development and operation of requisite port facilities and other structures and for the coordination of such facilities and structures with existing agencies, both public and private, with the view of increasing the efficiency of all such facilities and the appropriateness of all such structures in the furtherance of commerce and industry, environmental protection, aesthetics, health, welfare, safety, recreational opportunities, historical appreciation in the city.”
Pertaining to that paragraph of the ruling, Caraccioli said, “That comes right from the Port’s enabling law, and under the Public Authorities Law that’s what the Port is supposed to do in every instance that they’re building anything on their property. They’re supposed to take into account all of those matters, those issues. And that was the general concern of the city and the reason we filed the legal action. We didn’t believe, and we maintain, that the Port did not take that hard look at the environmental protections, the aesthetics, and certainly, the historic appreciation where that structure was being built and how it would impact on the viewshed. It would cut off views of the lake and more importantly, the lighthouse. Based on all the information available, had they just constructed the original Dome 4, 155 feet high and 124 feet in diameter, it would have no visual impact on the lighthouse. If that’s done, I think that takes care of those issues.”
