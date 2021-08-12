Oswego asks court to restrain Port’s construction

OSWEGO — The Barlow administration on Tuesday, Aug. 10 in state Supreme Court filed a request asking the court to halt all construction on the Port Authority of Oswego’s intended 14,000 metric ton grain storage building and 180-foot grain elevator.
According to Oswego City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli, “the request for a temporary restraining order is going to be heard tomorrow (Aug. 10) in front of Supreme Court Judge Gregory Gilbert. In our papers we are asking the court to consider their putting a temporary halt on the entire project and particularly the large warehouse that’s blocking the view of the lighthouse.
“Our position is that structure should come down, and they should build the structure they originally planned to, which is significantly smaller than the structure that’s being built now,” Caraccioli said.
And as a result, the city is now asking the court demand more of the Port in the form of proof they will adhere to their earlier board-approved plan and go through all necessary oversight reviews to ensure their construction does not block the views of the Oswego lighthouse, the Port’s last-straw match that set this battle ablaze in the first place.
“As far as the balance of the project is concerned,” Caraccioli continued “because the Port so recklessly and illegally changed the design of this dome-shaped building into a large square or rectangular structure, increased the size, almost doubled the size of it, we’re not convinced that other portions of the project are following the original approved design. So, we’re asking the court to have the Port verify that the rest of the project is being built in accordance with what was approved last September.
“Our position is they need to go through the process of resubmitting a new design, going through the environmental reviews, and making sure the building isn’t going to interfere with historic and iconic views that every resident and visitor to this community has enjoyed for decades. It’ll all be gone if this building were to be constructed in the size and shape that it’s currently going up. We’re trying to stop that.
“My sense is,” Caraccioli said, “the judge will temporarily stop it and wait for the further arguments on the merits of the case to play out before he makes any final determination.
“There are three things that the city of Oswego has to show in order to be successful in a temporary restraining order application,” Caraccioli noted. “We have to show a likelihood of success on the merits. We need to show that the restraining order is necessary to avoid irreparable harm to the city and its residents. And then we have to prove that when you balance the equities of the city’s desire to preserve important views versus the commercial interests of the Port, when you balance those equities, that the scale tips in the favor of the city. So, those are the three things we have to convince the judge, that we are likely to succeed on the merits, that if he doesn’t stop it, we’re going to be irreparably harmed, and when you balance the equities between the two parties, the balance shifts toward granting the temporary restraining order in favor of the city.”
Caraccioli said he’s hopeful for a ruling at Tuesday’s meeting. “That’s the nature of temporary restraining orders,” he said, “is you have to get in there and prove that if the relief isn’t granted, and they’re allowed to continue to do this, that irreparable harm is going to really set in.”
The ill-will between the city of Oswego and the Port Authority of Oswego seems almost to have been destined to come to head sooner or later, and the lighthouse issue was the fuse that set off the final explosion of negativity this serious disagreement has become. For its part the Port has long argued that it is under state, not city rule and is exempt from city restrictions. This has never gone over well with city officials, but little has ever been made of it before, and the Port did not give the city much reason to go to war over its decisions. But this time, it’s different. Nothing the size of the Port’s proposed granary has ever been built here before, and combined with years and years of the Port going its own way, according to its understanding of the rules, has finally brought the city’s slow boil of resentment to a steaming, bubbling cauldron of enoughism, as in enough is enough.
“The Port continues to just do its own thing without consulting the city on a number of projects,” Caraccioli said, “and then when it does need the city of Oswego for some permit or approval, it comes and it asks us. But if they feel that they don’t need our permission or approval, they just ignore us, and this is the result of years of acting that way, even though, I believe, the Public Authorities Law, which their authority is derived from, clearly requires them to comply with the city’s zoning and planning regulations. That’s another part of the lawsuit. That won’t necessarily be played out tomorrow, that’ll be played out in the larger lawsuit that’s between the Port and the city.”
That suit, filed mid-July, goes right to the heart of the long-standing argument between the Port’s insistence on state control and the city’s frustrated rejection of that notion.
As Caraccioli put it, “the Port has always taken the position that they’re exempt from zoning review. Now we’re asking a court to make a determination on that.”
In the typical state of confusion of the judicial system, what seems to be two lawsuits brought by the city against the Port is really one, as Caraccioli explained.
“We filed the Notice of Petition under Article 78 of the Civil Practice Law and Rules, and then, as part of that lawsuit, we are asking the court to grant a temporary restraining order. So, there’s an underlying legal action, but this is a preliminary request, so to speak, that’s made within the larger lawsuit. There is only one lawsuit, but there are a couple of component parts to it, and the first one up is going to be this temporary restraining order that’s being heard Tuesday.”
The parties met in Judge Gilbert’s State Supreme Court chambers in Syracuse at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.