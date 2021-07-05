Oswego High School athletic director Rhonda Bullard advanced through another round of the “Ms. Health & Fitness 2021,” online fitness contest and remains in contention for the top five finalists.
Online voting is open at mshealthandfitness.com/2021/Rhonda-bul until 10 p.m. on July 8 when the top five will be determined for the next stage of the competition.
The winner will be announced on Aug. 5 and receive a feature spot on the cover of Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine along with a $20,000 grand prize.
Bullard is a 1990 graduate of Oswego High School and recently concluded her fourth year as the athletic director at her alma mater. If she can win the contest, Bullard vowed to use part of her winnings toward helping reinstate community recreation programs in Oswego.
