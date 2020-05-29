OSWEGO – While numerous events throughout the state have already been postponed or canceled as a result of the COVID pandemic, the fate of this year’s Harborfest, Oswego’s premiere annual, last-weekend-in-July celebration of family fun, music, art, fireworks, and food, was decided at a board meeting Thursday night. But whether it’s thumbs up or thumbs down remains to be told.
Peter Myles, executive director of the event that attracts between 75,000 and 100,000 people to the city each summer, said this morning, “The board has directed me to not comment on last night’s meeting until the press release has been sent out.”
That press release is expected sometime next week.
Oswego Mayor William Barlow predicted exactly that yesterday when asked for his thoughts on any Harborfest decision and whether he felt it was being made too early.
“They’ll decide (today) but I don’t think an announcement will be for a bit,” Barlow said. “They’ll have to notify sponsors, etc. first. I think the timing between now and the middle of June is appropriate.”
