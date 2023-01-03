Oswego Bookmobile receives $10,000 donation from Novelis

Lucy Mary Joscelyn and Caroline at SUNY Oswego Childrens Center stop

OSWEGO - Novelis recently donated $10,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will be used to continue to grow the “Driving Books Home” summer literacy program.

“Oswego Bookmobile Inc. is very appreciative of the generous donation from Novelis. The team at Novelis has been so supportive of Driving Books Home, the literacy program provided by Oswego Bookmobile, and our commitment to including STEAM activities in the program.” Susan McBrearty, Oswego Bookmobile

