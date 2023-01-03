Oswego Bookmobile receives $10,000 donation from Novelis

OSWEGO - Novelis recently donated $10,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will be used to continue to grow the “Driving Books Home” summer literacy program.
“Oswego Bookmobile Inc. is very appreciative of the generous donation from Novelis. The team at Novelis has been so supportive of Driving Books Home, the literacy program provided by Oswego Bookmobile, and our commitment to including STEAM activities in the program.” Susan McBrearty, Oswego Bookmobile
“We were honored to support Oswego Bookmobile using funds raised through our long-running recycling partnership with Oswego Speedway. Access to books helps children to develop curiosity and a life-long love for learning. Thank you to the Bookmobile team for their hard work supporting children’s literacy in our community.” Kristen Nelson, plant manager, Novelis Oswego.
Novelis is the global leader in rolled aluminum products and the largest recycler of aluminum in the world. A commitment to sustainability is core to their business operations, as well as a commitment to improve the quality of life for employees and their families and the communities where they operate.
Oswego Bookmobile Inc. provides a free, mobile, summer literacy program, Driving Books Home, to children in Oswego. This past summer over 5,000 books were selected by eager readers. At regular stops, children were given help selecting a free book to keep at their reading level. Reading during the summer has been shown to decrease summer reading regression. Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. is planning the 2023 program centered on the NYS Library Summer Reading Theme: “All Together Now.”
Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit corporation whose mission is to empower children to be readers. Oswego Bookmobile is funded by community grants and donations. More information is available at the website www.oswegobookmobile.com or on their Facebook page.
