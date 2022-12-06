OSWEGO - Oswego City/County Youth Bureau awarded Driving Books Home - Oswego Bookmobile a $4,000 youth development program grant and a $1,000 mini grant award for the 2022 cycle.
Oswego Bookmobile submitted a proposal for a NY youth development program grant to fund high-interest books and STEAM activity supplies for the 2022 Oceans of Possibilities Summer Literacy program. The Bookmobile also submitted a proposal for a $1,000 mini grant to fund a 300 hour Americorp volunteer manager to assist with managing volunteers at the bookmobile and assisting the literacy specialists with daily tasks.
With the youth development program grant funds, Oswego Bookmobile was able to purchase more high-interest titles to keep children reading all summer long. Grab N Go STEAM bags were also created to give kids activities to do with their families. Activities included: creating a coral reef, an egg diver and a mini aquarium.
With the mini grant funds, Oswego Bookmobile secured a 300 hour Americorp volunteer manager, Grace Hoffman for the 2022 season. Hoffman managed volunteers on the bookmobile and enjoyed working with the kids on the bookmobile.
“The support of Oswego City/County Youth Bureau is critical to the success of Driving Books Home-Oswego Bookmobile. This is a real partnership in promoting youth literacy in Oswego and keeping kids excited about reading all summer long. The youth development program funds made it possible to increase the number of High-Interest titles available to keep kids excited. Grace managed and provided guidance to all our volunteers for special events, weekly sites, etc. Not only did Grace organize our volunteers but she also helped weekly visitors with book selection at their reading/interest level along with tracking and passing out our healthy snacks daily. We were very fortunate to have Grace as a member of our team to empower students as readers!” Susan McBrearty, President of the Oswego Bookmobile Board of Directors.
Driving Books Home - Oswego Bookmobile is funded through community foundation grants and donations from area businesses and residents.
Oswego Bookmobile Inc is a 501(c)(3) corporation collaborating with Oswego City School District, SUNY Oswego, and Oswego Public Library to provide a seven week mobile literacy program in the city of Oswego.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.