OSWEGO - Oswego City/County Youth Bureau awarded Driving Books Home - Oswego Bookmobile a $4,000 youth development program grant and a $1,000 mini grant award for the 2022 cycle.

Oswego Bookmobile submitted a proposal for a NY youth development program grant to fund high-interest books and STEAM activity supplies for the 2022 Oceans of Possibilities Summer Literacy program. The Bookmobile also submitted a proposal for a $1,000 mini grant to fund a 300 hour Americorp volunteer manager to assist with managing volunteers at the bookmobile and assisting the literacy specialists with daily tasks.

