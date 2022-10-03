Oswego Bookmobile receives numerous donations

Donations allow the Oswego Bookmobile to give every child the opportunity to own books.

OSWEGO - The Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. recently received $500 from three local businesses and $250 from six others to support the bookmobile’s mission of empowering children to be readers.

Five hundred dollar donations were contributed by Fajita Grill, at 244 Route 104W, a restaurant which has also donated in the past and has helped the Bookmobile with fundraisers over the years. The Oswego Teachers Employees Federal Credit Union has served school employees of Oswego County since 1961 and has also been a frequent donor, giving $500 this past spring. C’s Farm Market and Beverage Center, always a sponsor, offers the community a large selection of beverages, fresh fruit and vegetables and contributed $500 which was used for the 2022 Bookmobile summer program.

