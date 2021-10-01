Oswego budget contortions keep taxes stable and increase event spending

OSWEGO – In what Mayor William Barlow called “merely a formality,” the Common Council Sept. 22 went through the legal contortions necessary to enact Local Law Number 4 of 2021 allowing the city to exceed the state-mandated tax cap of 5% though the city is nowhere near exceeding it.
“The overall budget is $46,100,000,” Barlow said in introducing two amendments to his 2022 budget prior to calling for a vote on the tax cap override. “This is the fifth consecutive budget with no tax increase. Once again it does not use the fund balance or the general reserves to balance the budget. This is a budget that truly balances without taking any of the general reserve money. Some other highlights include $120,000 set aside for special law enforcement details, including quality of life patrols, and special investigations and efforts in drug enforcement. We’re asking for $100,000 in funding for water treatment distribution upgrades in addition to the over $5 million in upgrades we’re doing starting next year. I proposed $60,000 for more special events and concerts. I’m thrilled to have Councilor Hill propose to increase that funding by another $20,000, so we’ll have $80,000 for our special events and concerts for 2022, matching the funding that was in 2021. I think we’ve all seen how successful the downtown 4th of July block party has been, the fireworks show, the Creepy Crawl coming up, the tree lighting, we expanded the summer concert Water Street Square series, and to be able to maintain this level is something I’m very excited about. And of course, we intend to bring back the 4th of July parade and some of the other events they’ve taken off over the last two years due to COVID. So, I’m excited to have that funding restored.”
Following the meeting, Barlow spoke on some of the budget process and the evening’s amendments.
“Perhaps one of the most difficult things about the budget process in Oswego is because we have the 5% tax cap law,” Barlow said. “If the budget goes over a 5% increase, it needs to be approved by the people of Oswego. So, it needs to be on the ballot in November. In order to be on the ballot in November, it has to be submitted to the Board of Elections by primary day. So, that’s why our budget process requires us to pass the budget usually before primary day if it’s anywhere close. Now, we’re late this year because my budget isn’t anywhere close to 5%. It’s at zero. So, we were able to be late, and it’s not an issue. But, when I started the budget process back in June, we didn’t necessarily know how close it was going to be. So, that’s why the budget process starts so early in June, and then I start working on it in July, and I try to wrap it up by August and turn it over to the Council to get done by September.”
One change to Barlow’s proposed budget came as a result of those state figures on which the city makes assumptions without firm numbers from the state to go on. This year, the final numbers from the state reduced the city’s required contribution to its employees’ retirement fund by $20,000. The state sets the rate, not the city. It isn’t up to the mayor or the Council to decide that.
“We put in usually the same figure every year,” Barlow said, “and that goes into June. But then, usually by August, the state will come out and maybe not give me the exact figure, but say whether our contribution is going up or down. So, that’s where that $20,000 (reduction) came in. It was able to offset Kevin Hill’s amendment for the ($20,000) increase for events. And that’s why the budget’s still at zero because the change in contributions equalled about $20,000 and the other that offsets it is for the events which was a $20,000 increase.”
That all leaves the city’s 2022 total budget at exactly where it was when first proposed with no tax increase and no use of reserves to do so.
