Mariners are reminded that as of Sept. 11, locks and lift bridges on the New York State Canal System — including the Oswego Canal from Phoenix to Oswego — will begin autumn season operating hours of 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Vessels are required to arrive at a lock at least 15 minutes prior to closing to ensure being locked through, and at a bridge at least five minutes prior to ensure an opening.
Twenty-four hour service is available to commercial vessels such as tour boats, tugboats, charter boats, cruise ships and hire-boats operating on the Canal System. Registered commercial operators should call (518) 449-6024 during regular business hours and (518) 461-0942 after hours to make arrangements for lock and lift bridge service outside of the Canal’s regular operating schedule.
The Canal System is scheduled to close Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. Commercial operators who have not already done so should call (518) 449-6024 to make arrangements for canal use after that date.
Details about operating hours can be found at http://www.canals.ny.gov/boating/hours.html.
