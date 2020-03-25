Oswego Chase Bank robbed; three men quickly arrested

OSWEGO — State police apprehended three men, in their mid-20s to mid-30s, Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the trio had allegedly robbed Chase Bank, 204 W. First St.,according to Lt. Damian Waters of the Oswego City Police Department.
Only one of the three men entered the bank and demanded money of a teller, Lt. Waters said. No weapon was shown, however, according to Lt. Waters, that “doesn’t mean that there may not be more of a serious charge along with the robbery charges.”
The charges are still to be determined. “We’re looking into witness statements and what was said,” Waters said.
The robbers sped off from the scene with “an undisclosed amount” of money.
Oswego police quickly notified local law enforcement agencies and the arrest came soon after the alleged robbery.
“We had some assistance from other state agencies, the New York State Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, and the Border Patrol assisted with the investigation,” said Lt. Waters. He added the trio offered “no resistance.”
The men were apprehended outside the city of Oswego.
The three suspects “are going to be interviewed at the Oswego Police Department,” Lt. Waters said.
In accordance with the new bail laws, the suspect may or may not be released.
“It’s going to depend on individual charges; it’s going to depend on their criminal history,” Lt. Waters said. “There’s all those moving pieces. We’re still working on it. They’ll be arraigned, if not this evening, then tomorrow morning.”
If arraignment’s not until the morning, the Oswego City Police will “turn them over to the custody of the Sheriff’s Office once they’re prepared to be arraigned, and that would be in CAP court,” said Lt. Waters.
Waters said, “as the pieces get put together, we’ll put out more of a formal who’s being charged and what the charges are.”
The investigation is currently ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at 315-342-8120.
