Local church announces Nu-2-U and bake sale

Trinity UMC, 45 E. Utica St., Oswego will hold a Nu-2-U and bake sale.

OSWEGO - Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and bake sale will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 20. The sale continues the following weekend (without the bake sale) on Aug. 26 and 27. The bag sale will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Aug. 27. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone.

Use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs.

