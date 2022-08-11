OSWEGO - Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and bake sale will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 20. The sale continues the following weekend (without the bake sale) on Aug. 26 and 27. The bag sale will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Aug. 27. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone.
Use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs.
Masks will be worn by staff; optional for patrons.
A portion of the proceeds will be used to purchase socks and underwear for local elementary age students.
Anyone wishing to donate may bring the items from 9:30-11:30 a.m. beginning Aug. 10 to the church or call the church for arrangements.
The church free dinners will continue on the first Sunday of every month from 4:30-5:30 p.m. or until sold out.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.