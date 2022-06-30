Oswego Church celebrates 50th anniversary

OSWEGO - Oswego Church of Christ, located at 21 Churchill Road, will celebrate 50 years of fellowship as a church on Sunday, July 3 with a homecoming picnic and special service. The church is currently located on Route 481 across from the county jail. The building was built in 1987 by church members who were worshipping in rented space at the American Legion in downtown Oswego at the time.
Former members and friends of the church are invited for activities that begin at 9:30 a.m. with coffee, prayer and fellowship, followed by a worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Floyd Williamson, former preacher, who will return to deliver the sermon.
At the conclusion of the service, a picnic potluck will be held followed by a special hour of sharing from 2-3 p.m. There will be photos and memorabilia and visiting with old friends, said a spokesperson.
Call 315-216-6331 by June 24 to leave an RSVP message to attend.
