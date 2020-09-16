OSWEGO — West Baptist Church will give away 100 new shoes and socks for children from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 19. Shoes are available while supplies last.
Sizes available are toddler 10 to youth 8, and children must be present.
Additionally, they will have available free children’s clothes, sizes infant to teens.
The shoe giveaway is the third annual event provided by West Baptist Church, 39 W. Mohawk St., Oswego. Masks must be worn.
