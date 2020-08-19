OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced today $80,000 in grant funding will be awarded to the Oswego movie theatre, known as Oswego Cinema 7, located in downtown Oswego, as part of the Downtown Improvement Fund program through the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The grant funding will be used to re-furbish and re-light the existing marquee sign, revive the exterior ticket window, replace fireproof doors, and upgrade the existing HVAC system with UV light filtration capabilities. The total project cost, including the $80,000 grant, will be approximately $100,000. In addition to grant funding, the City of Oswego will replace sidewalks and incorporate green space in and around the movie theatre during construction.
“The Oswego Cinema 7 Movie theatre has long been an iconic staple in downtown Oswego, providing a quality entertainment venue for generations of Oswego residents. We are extremely fortunate to have a unique, locally owned theatre in our downtown, and we must treat our theatre like the wonderful asset it is,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “I applaud theatre owner Mr. Conrad Zurich for being committed to our theater through the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am thrilled to assist with the revitalization of the marquee sign and other major improvements coming to the theatre in the near future.”
The Oswego Cinema 7 movie theatre, a historic cinema built in 1940 and owned by upstate New York based Zurich Cinemas, has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1988. The seven-auditorium cinema with an Art Deco design style and a unique, recognizable marquee has been closed since March 17th due to COVID-19, but owner Conrad Zurich says the theatre will re-open once allowed and when construction is complete.
Conrad Zurich, owner of Zurich Cinemas, thanked Mayor Billy Barlow and the city economic development team and said, “Our goal has always been to maintain the classic art deco appearance of the theatre while incorporating the ever-changing technical improvements. We were the first theatre in upstate New York to install DTS digital sound in 1996. In 1997 we attached two additional auditoriums, and in 2014 we installed luxury reclining chairs. By enlarging the number of auditoriums,” he continued, “we are able to show a larger variety of movies, and because of the enthusiastic support of our customers in the Oswego community, we have been able to afford our customers the highest quality of comfort on the big screen with the best popcorn at the lowest available price.”
Nathan Emmons, Director of Economic Development, said, “The movie theatre is an historic icon within the city. From the early days as a Schine Theatre, to today as a multiscreen movie theatre, the Oswego Cinema 7 is a staple for family entertainment for our city residents. I thank Conrad Zurich for his commitment to the city and for making improvements to the theatre.”
The Oswego Cinema 7 theatre is located at 138 West Second St. Construction is set to begin immediately and will last into October.
