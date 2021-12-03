Oswego City Attorney Caraccioli defends city’s stance in light of Port Executive Director Scriber’s criticism

OSWEGO – Last week, William Scriber, executive director of the Oswego Port Authority, strongly criticized Oswego City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli’s defense of the city’s filing an appeal on the State Supreme Court’s ruling over the construction of a Port storage building blocking a view of the Oswego lighthouse.
Caraccioli summarized that filing as purely procedural and necessary under the law’s time requirements to preserve the city’s right to perfect, i.e., finalize, that appeal within six months. Caraccioli also said the city does not intend to proceed with such a perfected appeal. He said last month’s filing was only meant to preserve the city’s right to do so.
“We are not going to appeal that (Sept. 24 Supreme Court) determination,” Caraccioli said. “We feel that it was a fair decision, and we are reaching out to the Port in an effort to work with them on coming up with a reasonable plan to rebuild a new, and originally contemplated, Dome 4. I think that would solve all of the city’s concerns.”
Scriber didn’t care for that description of events.
“The law requires you have to file an appeal within 30 days,” Scriber said in response. “The law does not say you must. They took the aggressive action of filing an appeal. The way Kevin Caraccioli put it is not the way it really is. Kevin is skewing everything to make the city look like they’re the good guys and we’re the bad guys, which is not the case. The case is, filing an appeal is not done every day. It was an action on their part. We simply responded. We were not filing an appeal. We had a right to appeal. They chose, as one of the parties, to appeal. Now, they may be rethinking at this point in time whether or not they want to perfect it, but we did not say, ‘We disagree with the judge’s decision. We’re going to appeal it.’ We didn’t say that. We simply said we disagree with his opinion, but we understand why he said what he said, and we have no issue with going ahead. We’re not going to waste more money on an appeal. We’re simply going to go out and follow the judge’s instruction and do what he asked, where the city filed an appeal, which costs lawyers’ fees. So, they’re out there spending money, again being an aggressor against the Port.
“We’ve never been the aggressor anywhere in this,” Scriber continued. “We’ve not tried to litigate this in the press, and again, Kevin goes out and says things that make him look good, which not necessarily is the whole truth. It’s only his point of view. Let’s just simply say, Kevin did not write the appeal himself. That cost the city money. And it cost the Port money. And he made it sound like they have been reaching out to us all this time to solve the issue, when it has not been the truth or the case.”
This week, Caraccioli responded in writing to Scriber’s criticism.
“The city of Oswego,” Caraccioli began, “under the Barlow Administration, will always defend the residents and businesses that call Oswego their hometown. That position has remained steady and consistent since January 1, 2016.
“The fundamental flaw with Mr. Scriber’s comments related to the actions of the city of Oswego is his complete failure to acknowledge and accept the fact – as declared by the Supreme Court decision – that the Board of Directors of the Port of Oswego, and Mr. Scriber predominantly, built a structure that was not approved, at best; or was patently misrepresented at worst; and utterly ignored the environmental impacts created by such an over-reach by this public authority.
“If the city’s actions are seen as “aggressive” then so be it. I cannot speak for other administrations. But Mayor Barlow has recounted numerous instances where the Port, through this Executive Director in particular, has taken unilateral actions without the input or approval of the city of Oswego; actions that directly impact city services and infrastructure, and violate the City’s Code. When they are called out on it, the response is always the same: ‘We are the Port of Oswego Authority, we can do what we want.’
“The smallest sampling of more recent actions taken by the Port of Oswego under Scriber’s tenure illustrates this pattern,” Caraccioli continued. “A few years ago, the Port developed a trailer park/camp site on property it owns next to the Border Patrol headquarters on Vinegar Hill. The site looks terrible. Aside from the site not being allowed in the Traditional Business District in which the property is located, the Port tied into the city’s water and service without permission. When the Port attempted to cut into the city’s curb for access to the site, again without permission or any communication by the Executive Director or anyone else connected to the Port, the city stopped this from happening.
“A few years ago, at Wright’s Landing, the Port suddenly drew lines in the pavement; literally marking its property, and then last year installed ‘No Parking’ signs in areas traditionally used by residents and visitors alike to park their vehicles and enjoy the surroundings. The city demanded that the signs be taken down and, fortunately, the signs were removed.
“Most recently, the city demanded that the Port install a master meter and backflow prevention device at a point where city water enters to the Port property along East Second Street. When several months of requesting that this action be taken got no response at all, the City turned off water service to the Port. It was only then that the Port sued the City, and then agreed to install the necessary equipment. The last thing the City of Oswego was going to do was allow the Port’s arrogance and ignorance to negatively impact the drinking water supply.
“In every recent situation, Mr. Scriber’s fingerprints are all over each and every power grab taken by this state authority. So, in late June this summer, when a 150-foot wide, 70-foot tall monstrous steel-framed structure arose over the skyline of Oswego and clearly violated the Port Board’s own approved plans to construct a 55-foot high domed structure, and threatening to completely wipe away the public’s view of the Historic Oswego Lighthouse, the time for picking up a phone, as Mr. Scriber suggests, and calling the Port to stop this abomination had long passed. The City would have been met with the same reply, ‘We are the Port of Oswego Authority, we can do what we want.’
“Yes, the city of Oswego took the extraordinary step of suing a state authority. Mr. Scriber calls it aggressive; I call it preservation.
“Now, the question remains; will the Port work with the city of Oswego to come up with a new design and structure that respects the cultural history of our community, while still promoting economic development? Time will tell, but the city of Oswego will remain an active and vigilant participant throughout this process.”
