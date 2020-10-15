OSWEGO — The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau will accept proposals from community-based not-for-profit organizations for youth development grant awards. The Youth Bureau expects that limited funding for youth development programs will be available in 2021.
Program funds will be awarded for one year, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. Funding decisions and awards will be based on New York state guidelines.
“The Youth Bureau supports youth development and prevention as an ongoing process in which children and adolescents seek ways to build life skills and competencies that allow them to be successful,” said Brian Chetney, director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.
The end product of a strong youth development system is timely high school graduation, career and job readiness, strong civic-minded young people and the ability to overcome involvement with the juvenile delinquency system.
“These funds are provided by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services,” said Chetney. “The Youth Bureau board of directors will review and evaluate each proposal for cost effectiveness, impact, measurable outcomes, and to ensure a large cross-section of youth are served from different age groups and geographic areas in Oswego County.”
A one-page summary must be submitted to the Youth Bureau by Friday, Oct. 16 and the full proposal is due Tuesday, Dec. 1. All applicants will be required to meet with Youth Bureau staff after they submit their one-page summary.
For further information or to request an application package, contact Tiffany Halstead at Tiffany.Halstead@oswegocounty.com or call the Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451 or 1-800-596-3200, ext. 3451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.