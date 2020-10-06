Oswego City-County Youth Bureau announces youth advisory pilot program for middle school students

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is reaching out to middle school students who are interested in becoming members of its new program, the Junior Youth Advisory Council (Jr YAC) for the 2020-21 academic year.
The advisory council consists of seventh and eighth grade students from all over Oswego County. This year the youth bureau invites students who are homeschooled to join the group.
“Because COVID has changed what a typical school day looks like and has caused most students to learn remotely, this gives us the opportunity to reach students in middle school,” said Tiffany Halstead, youth services specialist. “This program will be virtual with bi-weekly meetings. Meetings will be held after school hours and occasionally on weekends.
“I am very excited to work with students in middle school, since we have missed them in many of our programs,” Halstead continued. “Youth groups are a great way for students to meet new friends, give their input on programming that our department provides to students all across the county, gain experience planning and managing events, build teamwork skills and have fun. Jr YAC allows these students to have a voice not only in their own community, but across Oswego County.”
The group can also provide community agencies an audience of young people to discuss key issues that impact them and their community. Members will also discuss issues that impact Oswego County and how they can get involved to make a difference.
The 2020-2021 applications are available online at https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/ or https://forms.gle/RTRb1Ky4iTZVogP79 . For more information, contact Tiffany Halstead at 315-349-3590 or by email Tiffany.Halstead@oswegocounty.com.
