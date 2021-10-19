Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, NYS Children Family Services funds Catholic Charities Summer Recreation Program

FULTON - McKenna Myers, left, and Noah Sawyer-Phoenix, traverse an obstacle course in Catholic Charities of Oswego County’s (CCOC), Summer Recreation Program. The weekly program promoted both physical and social activities and the children were in involved in all aspects of the program, including planning, implementation, and team building, said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “We are grateful to both the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services for providing the funding for this program,” she said. For more information on supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit https://ccoswego.com or find them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.