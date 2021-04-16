OSWEGO – In city government news, the Administrative Services Committee of the Common Council approved a request from Mayor William Barlow to contract with TextMyGov, a service that will enable residents to text inquiries or concerns to local departments from their cell phones.
Through a series of questions, Barlow said, the system will guide the public to the best department, or even website, to answer their concern.
The system will cost $4,800 a year. The initial contract is for two years.
The system boasts a smart texting technology by which residents will be able to text in keywords such as festival, parking, ticketing, meeting, sporting event, etc.
The technology will be able to either directly answer a question or refer the resident to the city’s website for more information. It can also track a request and create a work order, according to TextMyGov.
In other business, the Committee authorized a five-year extension of its current lease with the Arts Association at the Arts Civic Center at Fort Ontario. The rent is one dollar a year.
Also of interest, DPW Commissioner Tom Kells requested and received the Committee’s approval to authorize entering into a lease agreement with Circle T Enterprises, LLC to lease approximately 10,000 square feet of city property outside the DPW garage for the purpose of setting up a mobile cement plant. It will be run by Jason Simmons, presently in the process of seeking approval for a much larger version cement plant to operate on property he owns on Darrow Rd. in the town of New Haven. The rent on this lease with the city will be $400 a month.
And finally, Oswego Fire Department Chief Randall Griffin requested raising ambulance rates. Rates have not gone up since 2015. Griffin said the increase will “bring us in line with regional services and help to offset personnel and supply costs that the city expends.” He submitted a chart showing the proposed rates as falling right between the average and high rate for the region.
