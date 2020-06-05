OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday that Oswego City Hall and all city offices will reopen on June 8 after being closed due to COVID-19 on April 2.
Oswego City Hall will reopen with a different format than pre-COVID-19. All transaction and interaction will be limited to the first floor only where a lobby and help desk will be set up to facilitate transactions with all city departments. Citizens must enter through the West First Street or West Second Street doors, will sanitizer their hands upon entry and must wear a mask. Citizens not wearing a mask will not be served. City Hall will be open from 9 a.m.-noon, 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Social distancing markers will be used and enforced.
“I’d like to thank Oswego residents for being patient and understanding while City Hall was closed. City government was proactive in preparing for the shut down, uploading all documents to the website and establishing a user friendly system to best serve our residents remotely. We still encourage residents to avoid coming to City Hall, but we believe now is an appropriate time to re-open and resume full service,” said Mayor Barlow. “I’d also like to thank all city employees and department heads for getting creative and quickly adjusting to working remotely while still providing quality service to our constituents.”
City of Oswego residents are still encouraged to conduct as much city business as possible online at www.oswegony.org. Prior to the COVID shutdown, city government uploaded most documents, applications, forms and permits on the city website. The Oswego Common Council also recently approved establishing online bill pay that will be established in the coming days. The City Hall help line will remain in service at 315-343-4990.
All city government meetings, including Common Council meetings, will continue to take place remotely.
