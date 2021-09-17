OSWEGO - The Oswego City Police Department are investigating a fight that occurred outside of the Oswego High School football field.
At 9:38 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 it was reported to police that there were several individuals fighting at the school. Upon arrival, the fight was not in progress. Officers conducted an investigation and were able to determine who was involved in the altercation. As a result, several arrests were made.
Nicole Rivera, 36, of Oswego was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child (a misdemenaor), menacing in the second degree (a misdemeanor), criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (a misdemeanor). It is alleged that Rivera was engaged in a fight with several individuals in the presence of people under the age of 17 and while engaged in the fight, Rivera did brandish a knife causing several individuals to be in fear.
Jenny Rivera, 35, of Oswego was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child as it is alleged that Rivera did engage in a fight with several individuals in the presence of juveniles creating the risk of physical injury to them.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct as it is alleged this person was engaged in a physical altercation causing annoyance and alarm to bystanders.
All three were released on appearance tickets due back to Oswego City Court at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 23.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Oswego Police Department at 315-342-8120.
