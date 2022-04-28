OSWEGO – Three teens, one 13 and two 14, were handcuffed and arrested on W. Bridge St. between W. 6th and W. 7th Streets Wed., April 27 at approximately 5:30 p.m. on what Oswego Police said was a felony criminal mischief complaint after their alleged victim followed the boys from the corner of W. 3rd and Oneida Streets and thereupon called the police.
Body camera footage released of the arrests appears to show the alleged victim claiming the boys broke and/or stole what looks to be an iron bar out of a cast iron fence belonging to the alleged victim.
According to police the three teens were identified by the complainant at the scene of the arrest.
In a statement released the next evening, police said, “The responding officer detained the two of the three males in handcuffs. The third male started to walk away and was verbally non-compliant. The officer attempted to stop the third male suspect at which time he tried to punch the officer. The officer brought the male to the ground and handcuffed him without further incident. None of the juveniles were injured. All three will be issued appearance tickets directing them to Oswego County Family Court. It should be noted the 14 yr old male that was taken to the ground is approximately 5’10” and 200 lbs. As with all use of force complaints, this entire incident will be reviewed internally.”
In the same press release, Mayor William Barlow, commenting on the body camera recording and the boys’ arrests said, “the three juveniles captured in the footage, combined, have 35 police interactions in the last year and a half. After today’s incident, they will be charged with felonies along with a resisting arrest charge for attempting to punch an Oswego police officer. Rather than relying on flimsily filmed cell phone footage shot at a distance, we have reviewed the body cam footage that clearly shows the juvenile attempting to punch a police officer. The police officers’ actions were appropriate, charges have been filed accordingly, and I’m more than happy to release the body camera footage. Lastly, I applaud the business owner who had their property damaged by these juveniles for immediately notifying police. Thanks to the Oswego Police Department’s swift response and handling of the situation, these three juveniles will now be held accountable.”
Body camera footage of the responding officer may be found here:
Juvenile Felony Criminal Mischief.mp4
https://oswegony-my.sharepoint.com/personal/cbaker_oswegony_org/_layouts/15/onedrive.aspx?id=%2Fpersonal%2Fcbaker%5Foswegony%5Forg%2FDocuments%2FShared%2FNews%2FJuvenile%20Felony%20Criminal%20Mischief%2Emp4&parent=%2Fpersonal%2Fcbaker%5Foswegony%5Forg%2FDocuments%2FShared%2FNews&ga=1
NOTE: This link may not work in all browsers.
