OSWEGO - The Oswego City Police Department are investigating several larceny complaints throughout the industrial area along Mitchell Street in the city of Oswego. Thefts of wire, scrap metal, and copper have been reported stolen throughout the spring months.
The department is asking for assistance in identifying the persons captured on surveillance camera.
Anyone with information about these thefts or pictured individuals are asked to contact Investigator Daniel Balloni at 315-342-8178. Calls will be kept anonymous.
