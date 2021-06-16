Oswego city pool, learn to swim program opening July 3

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced the Charles E. Gallagher public pool will open on Saturday, July 3 after being closed in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Public swimming is Monday through Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.
Family swim is Monday through Friday 5 to 7 p.m.
Children can also enroll in the learn to swim program for swimming lessons, first-come first-serve. Enrollment opens July 2, lessons begin on July 5. Swimming lessons cost $10 per session for city residents, $30 per session for non-residents.
The Charles E. Gallagher Fort Pool is located at 6 E. Seventh St., Oswego.
For additional information contact the pool at 315-342-8167.
The city of Oswego is still looking for lifeguards to work at the city pool this summer. Lifeguards must be 15 years old and older. Seasonal applications are available on the third floor of City Hall at the human resource department for more information.
